Make Way for Pedestrians!

Get ready for Pedestrian Safety Month in October! Pedestrian Safety Month is a great time to evaluate the pedestrian networks where you live and advocate for better sidewalks, crosswalks, curb cuts, and more. Join us for a webinar on September 7, 2022 from 12-1pm. Susan Gaeddert of 1000 Friends of Wisconsin will moderate a panel with presenters Denise Jess of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired and Cassie Steiner of the Sierra Club - Wisconsin Chapter will share best practices for pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and effective strategies for advocating at the local level.

The webinar is free. Link to register on zoom is here: https://sierraclub.zoom. us/meeting/register/ tJUtcuitrDIjEtJCZzgqtvYxicbYDm 8diQn5