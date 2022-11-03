Make Your Next Chapter Your Best Chapter!

press release: Retirement planning isn't only about money. And sometimes, we just need a little kick to make our current life a little better.

Galen Metz and Mary Helen Conroy share how to look at your next chapter through the lens of inspiration and planning. The reviews are excellent on this one....come join us.

This two-part workshop is for persons looking to review, retreat, and reinvent their lives. If you’re revisiting your personal goals or wondering what new steps to take after some changes in your life, this is a great place to start.

Register today. This one fills up fast!