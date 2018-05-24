RSVP for Make Your Own Bonsai

press release: This hands-on workshop is for beginners interested in bonsai, the centuries-old Asiatic art of dwarfing trees and shrubs grown in pots or small spaces. Learn the basics of bonsai care and culture and techniques for designing and maintaining these sculptured treasures from Olbrich Horticulturist Dan Schuknecht. He will guide you through using a Juniper to design your own bonsai to take home. Fee includes a Juniper, soil, and wire. Bring a small bonsai-style pot (6") or take your living sculpture home in a plastic pot. Tools to use in class provided. Bring gloves if your skin is sensitive to Juniper.

Thursday, May 31, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: May 24

Cost: $65/$52 member | Course Number: 20-48