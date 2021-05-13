Make48 Call for Teams

media release: With the support of Midwest Prototyping, Make48 is bringing its 48-hour collaborative inventor and maker challenge to the Wisconsin State Capital. The Bodgery will host the event scheduled for August 12 -14, 2021. Local Madison teams will be able to participate in the unique, fastest-invention competition, which helps competitors discover what is possible in 48 hours. Applications will open May 13 and will close Friday, June 11. Find out more at www.make48.com/madison. The winning team from the event will advance to compete at the national competition, slated for March 2022, where one team can win $10k.

Make48 is a nationwide, invention-competition docuseries that gives teams a challenge at the start of a two-day event. With just 48 hours, teams must create a prototype, promotional video and a sales sheet and present their idea to a panel of judges. The teams have access to a makerspace and numerous Tool Techs that can make almost anything, thus allowing everyone to have a level playing field and the chance to win.

Midwest Prototyping will serve as the competition’s Challenge Sponsor, helping craft the teams’ objective. As one of the leading forces in the rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing industry, Midwest Prototyping utilizes and integrates advanced 3D printing technologies. From complex intricate designs to rapid manufacturing, Midwest Prototyping can create anything from individual components to show quality production models.

“Having just celebrated our 20 year anniversary in the 3D printing space, we are well aware that early access to these powerful technologies and more importantly the design thinking that empowers people to leverage them, has the potential to shape a better future for all of us. We are honored to sponsor the Make48 Madison challenge and are excited to see the inventions that will come from it,” Steve Grundahl, President, Midwest Prototyping.

“We’re thrilled to see what local teams will create with the array of tools at our shop. It’s an incredible opportunity to highlight Wisconsin makers on the National stage, and we couldn’t be more excited to fuel their creative process with resources and support!,” James Pittman, President, The Bodgery.

The Bodgery is a 22,000 square foot community makerspace in the former machine shop of an Oscar Mayer plant. The open shop features a multitude of fabrication tools such as textiles, woodworking, glasswork, metalshop, welding, cnc and 3d printing. Open to guests of all levels of skills and experience in making things, The Bodgery is a welcoming and friendly place for anyone to learn, make and create.

