media release: Step into the creative and quirky world of inventors, tinkerers, do-it-yourselfers, and handy people of all genders with Makers & Fixers: Celebrating the Can-Do Spirit, the latest play from TNW Ensemble Theater, opening January 19, 2024.

Set in a makerspace just before an open house, this comedy features Amanda, who’s trying to find a way to keep the makerspace afloat, and Jim, who’s considering leaving his day job for full-time handy person work, as they prepare their presentations.

Makers & Fixers is based on interviews playwright Danielle Dresden conducted with Madison-area handy people and entrepreneurs, as well as visits to area makerspaces. Real-life stories of imaginative problem-solving and eccentric clients are woven together to showcase the extraordinary resourcefulness of everyday people as they strive to make life better.

Performances are at 7:30 PM Friday and Saturday evenings, January 19, 20, 26, and 27, with matinees at 2:30 Saturday and Sunday afternoons, January 20, 21, 27, and 28.

All performances take place at TNW Ensemble Theater’s Studio Theater at 1957 Winnebago Street at Schenk’s Corners. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.

Directed by Francisco Torres, the cast of Makers & Fixers includes Jordynn Enniss, Glenn Widdicombe, Donna Peckett, and Dresden. Tap dancer Sean Frenzel is featured in a cameo role and inventive tool dance. Lighting design is by Patricia Micetic, graphic design is by Michael Duffy, Emily Morrison-Weeks is the stage manager, and Shane Heim provides production support.

Tickets are $25. Please call 608.770.0826 or 608.244.2938 for information and reservations.

Makers & Fixers is made possible, in part, by support from the Madison Arts Commission and the Wisconsin Arts Board, with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts; the Neil Allen Peckett Memorial Fund; and RoseDot.