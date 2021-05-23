press release: We handpick a variety of artists, dreamers, and collectors and gather them all in one place for a unique shopping experience. Shop 100+ local vendors for all the best handcrafted goods, vintage finds, and lifestyle goods. Join us for a full day of live music, food trucks, bloody marys/mimosas, and great shopping.

COVID-19 Specifications:

Face masks are recommended. (Kids under 5 are not required to wear a mask.)

Please arrive within +/-15 minutes of your ticket time. There is no end time that you need to leave by and you may make unlimited laps around the market. If your ticket time is for 10:30 we ask that you arrive between 10:15-10:45. This will help alleviate a line at our front gate and ensure that you can leisurely shop all our vendor booths without crowds.

Additional hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the grounds.

These specifications may change as more information and orders from Dane County Health Department get released. We will email any major changes to all ticket holders.

Location: Makers Market Sun Prairie is held at Firemen's Angell Park, 315 Park Street, Sun Prairie, WI. Located at the main entrance on the north-east part of the park which features a lush green space, plenty of on-site parking and just steps away from the Sun Prairie Dream Park. Parking gates will open at 8:30am.

Admission: $7 in advance; Kids 5 and under are free. All ticket sales are final. If we are required to cancel due to changes in COVID-19 guidelines a full refund will issued through the original payment method.

Parking: Free on-site parking available just steps from the market. Parking gates will open up at 8:30am.

Pets: No Pets Allowed Except Service Dogs

Makers Market Sun Prairie will be held rain or shine! We're sure hoping for shine!