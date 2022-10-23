Makeshop Fall Market
to
Sunday, October 23 | 11am - 2pm, Pasture and Plenty Makeshop Parking Lot, 2423 University Ave
We'll be popping up a market in the Makeshop's parking lot with all kinds of goodies to enjoy: Pasta, Southeast Asian Treats, Tamales, Apple Cider Donuts, charcuterie + cheese, DIY Caramel Apple Bar, Munchkey Apple Cider Donuts, Hot & Cold Apple Cider, Local Produce, Urban Pumpkin Patch, and Pumpkin Bowling. Stop in and shop local, friends!
DIY Caramel Apple Bar, Apple Cider Donuts and Door Creek Apples may be pre ordered at Pasture and Plenty's Website: https://pastureandplenty.com/
A portion of the proceeds from our Caramel Apple Bar and Apple Cider Donut sale will go to Neighborhood Food Solutions
Cost to Attend: Free and open to the public with food vendors available.
MAKERS + PRODUCERS:
Madison Cheese Boards
Milpa
Ice Cream Social
Common Pasta
Madame Chu
Booker Botanicals
Gani Moon Farm
Fleur de Lis Macarons
Neighborhood Food Solutions
Door Creek Apple Orchard
Munchkey Apple Orchard