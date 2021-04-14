ONLINE: Making and Maintaining Professional Connections for Artists

press release: Join a conversation with three DABL Market juried artists, TL Luke, Aaron Laux, and Mark Weller, who have found success in cultivating and maintaining professional connections and subsequent commission work.

About TL Luke: TL (she/her) is a professional illustrator and muralist based in Madison, WI. Her work is whimsical with a touch of darkness, often depicting lone girls with their animal companions, adventuring the great unknowns. Check out tl-luke.com for her online store and information about commissions! About Aaron Laux: Aaron Laux is an artist working in wood. His artworks are often contemporary mosaics as well as functional objects. About Mark Weller: Mark is a full-time professional artist from Wisconsin. He specialized in Timestack photography. Says Weller, “While traditional photography generally captures three dimensions, my images explore the fourth dimension: time. The results are painterly like creations that evolve traditional photography beyond the customary landscape.”

Produced by: 2021 DABL Workshop Series is produced by Dane Arts Buy Local (DABL) and brought to you by Dane Arts. This workshop series is designed to help artists and creatives build their business skills to grow and foster their career.