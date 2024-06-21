Making Friends and Enemies
Westminster Presbyterian Church 4100 Nakoma Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Buddhism offers a fascinating perspective on how we categorize people. What if friends, enemies, even strangers, weren’t fixed labels? Explore Buddhist philosophy such as the practice of equanimity – treating everyone with kindness, regardless of their role in your life. Could this open the door to unexpected connections and a deeper sense of peace? Dive into Buddhist teachings and discover a new way to navigate your relationships. Accepting donations of any amount.