press release: FB4K Madison will be featured in an upcoming episode of Making Good, a TV series where host, Kirby, visits non-profits and help us make good

About this Event

Comedian Kirby Heyborne loves helping people-in fact, he loves it a little too much. He gets his hands dirty, working side-by-side with founders of charities and non-profits who are touching lives all across the United States. Along the way, he shares laughs, tears, and songs with his newfound friends and learns exactly what it takes to make good.

The October 16th episode features the end of the FB4K Madison 2019 season and our bicycle giveaway event. We want to invite EVERYONE in the FB4K family to join us while we watch what the production team put together for the first time!