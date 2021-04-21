ONLINE: Making Healthy Eating Simple & Cheap

media release: How does the food you eat influence your health? This one-hour session will highlight the role that nutrition plays in maintaining a long and healthy lifestyle, especially among the older adult population. UW Student Speakers will approve or bust myths about foods that help combat COVID-19, discuss general information about maintaining a healthy diet, and provide information on how to shop for food on a budget.

Advance Registration Required: email gflesher@cityofmadison.com or call 608-266-6581