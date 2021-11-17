Making Madison the Most Livable City for Everyone

press release: Join us for an impactful event! The Out Professional Engagement Network (OPEN) and Downtown Madison Inc. (DMI) are proud to present an event to help our community truly make Madison the most livable city for EVERYONE. We will be welcoming 3 amazing panelists of intersectional identities to share their experiences, both positive and negative, living in Madison and being from the LGBTQ+, Black and Latinx communities. Our panelists are Dina Nina Martinez, Dana Pellebon and Tempestt Ballenger. The panel discussion will be followed by table discussions about what we all can do to make Madison a more inclusive and vibrant place to live and everyone will leave with action items and take-away’s they can apply in their everyday. Be a part of this exciting collaboration as we challenge and inspire ourselves to be and do better.

Panelists: Dina Nina Martinez, Dana Pellebon, Tempestt Ballenger

