RSVP for The Making of Honey and Benefits of Eating and Using Honey

media release: RSVP's February Zoom Event will be presented by Tom and Carla Wolf. They are production specialists with Gentle Breeze Honey. Their program will focus on the making of honey and its benefits and uses. The program is scheduled for Thursday, February 22, beginning at 1:00 p.m. More information is below.

To receive the Zoom link for the event, email Jack Guzman at jguzman@rsvpdane.org by Tuesday, February 20. We hope you can join us for this special Zoom event!