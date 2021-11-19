ONLINE: Making the Most of Year-End Charitable Giving

press release: About one-third of all charitable donations are made in December. Get tips on how to maximize your end-of-year giving to benefit the organizations and causes you're passionate about — and to reduce your tax burden — at our next Educational Series event, Making the Most of Year-End Charitable Giving.

Our speaker panel will include:

Laura Murray, Financial Advisor at Baird – The Murray Nemeckay Group

Jessica Mac Naughton, Partner and CPA at Wipfli LLP, and former President of Madison Public Library Foundation’s board

Sheila Boothby Stevens, Partner and member of the Wealth Planning Services practice group at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, and a former foundation board member

Angela Davis, Development Director at Madison Community Foundation, will be our event moderator.

Please register in advance by clicking the button below. If you cannot attend the live event, you'll still be able to access a recording of the presentation, which will be emailed to you.