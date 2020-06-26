Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd

press release: Acclaimed dance duo and brothers MAKS & VAL CHMERKOVSKIY have announced their third nationwide tour MAKS & VAL LIVE 2020: MOTION PICTURES TOUR featuring special guests, spouses and celebrated dancers JENNA JOHNSON and PETA MURGATROYD. Take a trip through the most memorable movie moments through the eyes of Maks and Val. The foursome will reimagine some of your favorite dancing movie scenes as well as bring motion to iconic scenes where there was none before. Experience a dance driven narrative woven together by the movies that have moved us all.