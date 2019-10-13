× Expand Pete Olsen Mal-O-Dua

press release: Mal-O-Dua pulls from a wide range of sources including Gypsy Jazz, traditional Hawaiian music, Kentucky thumb picking, vintage French pop, Eastern European folk, early Parisian "Bal Musette" waltz style, and the American standard songbook to name a few. These styles are artfully blended together to create a fresh new sound.

Sunday Jazz at Sequoya is funded via the generosity of the Friends of Sequoya Library. Produced in partnership with the Madison Jazz Society.