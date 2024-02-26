media release: Join us at Alicia Ashman Library every Monday in February between 1:00-3:30p.m. for Monday Movies Presents Denzel Washington. Undoubtedly, one of the preeminent actors of this age, Denzel Hayes Washington Jr., b. December 28, 1954, is an acclaimed actor, producer, and director with a career that spans over four decades. He is the recipient of numerous awards including a Tony Award, two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and two Silver Bear Jury Prizes.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome!