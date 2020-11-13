ONLINE: Mallards 2020: Undefeated

× Expand Courtesy Madison Mallards Tony Gonsolin was a two-way star for the Madison Mallards in 2015; in 2020 he pitched in the World Series for the Dodgers.

media release: In the most unexpected year in Mallards history, the team has finished it’s 2020 event season Undefeated. Aligning with the community, staying flexible, and continuing to focus on delivering entertainment to the community contributed to the unconventional success of the Madison Mallards in their 20th season.

In the absence of baseball, the Mallards were forced to reimagine the Duck Pond in order to still bring high quality entertainment to the Madison area. Thus, the Duck Pond Drive-In was born- boasting a record of 171 successful, safe, and fun, private and public events. In the months since it’s opening, no cases of COVID-19 have been traced back to the ballpark. Despite not hosting a baseball season, the Mallards also successfully hosted their 20th class of interns, and provided an educational opportunity for 11 different students.

The Mallards also focused on connecting with non-profit organizations and other local businesses to create opportunities for them to raise funds. Over the last 5 months, over $150,000 has been raised for non-profits at facilitated events at the Duck Pond Drive-In. The Mallards themselves have donated over $3,000 to programs like the Kids Need Opportunities at Warner Park through the Madison Parks Foundation, the League of Women Voters of Dane County, the YWCA, and more.

Looking ahead, the Madison Mallards are working towards finalizing an agreement with the city of Madison to renew their lease for eight more years. They’ve also started assembling the 2021 roster and will have beloved Field Manager, Donnie Scott, return.

The Mallards are commemorating their undefeated season with Mallards 2020 - Undefeated T-shirts which are available online for $25. There will also be a Q&A Happy Hour with Mallards team President, Vern Stenman, from 3pm-4pm on Friday, November 13. Find it on Facebook.

The Madison Mallards owe a lot of their Undefeated success to the support and understanding of their local community. Fans, ticket holders and corporate partners all worked with the front office to move forward in productive ways on all fronts.

On the baseball side, Mallards alumni continue to shine in the majors. In 2020, there were 21 former Mallards that had debuted in the MLB since 2001, with 11 suiting up during this adjusted season; Philip Gosselin (Phillies), Alec Mills (Cubs), Derek Fisher (Blue Jays), Jose Trevino (Rangers), Pete Alonso (Mets), Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers), Matt Thaiss (Angels), Nico Hoerner (Cubs), Joe McCarthy (Giants), Sterling Sharp (Marlins), and Justin Topa (Brewers).

Standouts include Pete Alonso, who was named 2019’s MLB NL Rookie of the Year, Nico Hoerner who had 108 appearances at the plate for the Cubs this season, and Alec Mills who threw a no-hitter for the Cubs this September. Tony Gonsolin, after a stellar regular season, went on with the Dodgers to pitch in the 2020 World Series, contributing to their domination of the series. Gonsolin played in Madison in 2015, suiting up both ways. That summer, he was named a mid-season All-Star, was selected to play in the Major League Dreams Showcase, and rounded out his season with 15 strikeouts from the mound, 11 home runs from the plate, and a .316 AVG.