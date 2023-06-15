Malt House 15th Anniversary

Malt House 2609 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Malt House 15th anniversary party and fundraiser for River Alliance of Wisconsin

June 15 — Malt House, Madison, WI

The Malt House will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a fundraiser party for River Alliance's 30th anniversary! Join the combo party on the patio on June 15 starting at 4 p.m. DJ Shotski will spin vintage polka records before live music by the Stop & Listen string band (you'll recognize River Alliance staff in the music lineup). Parking is limited, so walk, bike, or bus if you're able.

