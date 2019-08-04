press release: Since its inception, the MAMA Cares program of the Madison Area Music Association (MAMA) has helped dozens of musicians and their families in need with financial assistance during times of medical emergencies or catastrophic loss. Now Wisconsin Brewing Company has joined forces with MAMA Cares to raise money for this great cause.

The first annual MAMA Cares Music Fest will be held at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way in Verona, on Sunday, August 4. Seven of the Madison area’s most iconic bands from the past and present will perform. Admission is free, the beer will be cold, the brats will be hot and the patio will be rocking! You can support MAMA Cares by buying a brat or by adding a few bucks to the donation jars.

MAMA Cares Music Fest will be co-emceed by local radio personality Cooper Talbot and Madison’s rock-n-roll dentist, Dr. Chris Kammer.

Schedule:

1:00 p.m. - Danny Feral & Easy Action

1:50 p.m. - Funky Chunky

2:40 p.m. - London Fog

3:30 p.m. - From Earth

4:20 p.m. - Speed Trap

5:10 p.m. - 7 Seasons Deep

6:00 p.m. - Mars Hall

Plus, there could be some surprise guests!

MAMA Cares, a program of the Madison Area Music Association, provides funding to Madison area musicians and their families in times of need. Requests for support are reviewed by the MAMA Board of Directors. For more information, visit https://themamas.org/mamacares/.