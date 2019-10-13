MAMA Hall of Fame Induction Party

press release: Join the Madison Area Music Association for a very special evening, as they induct their first honorees, The Gomers, The Jimmys, Natty Nation, Gabby Parsons, and Jimmy Voegeli into the newly established MAMA Hall of Fame. See performances from each of the inductees, capped off by an unforgettable collaboration set featuring members of each band! And they won't get off easy, as they'll also be roasted by a few of Madison's most talented comedians. Our host venue, High Noon Saloon, will also receive an honorary induction. Cheers!

Roasters (comedians):

Craig Smith

Will Isenberg

Cynthia Marie

Charlie Kojis

Orville Fettkerl

$10 suggested donation