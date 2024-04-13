Mama's Black Sheep, Open Mic with Jori Costello

media release: The National Women's Music Festival will feature a 2024 Festival artist in a 30-minute concert followed by an Open Mic hosted by Jori Costello.

Go to Brown Paper Tickets to purchase your tickets. The cost is $10.00. This event is free to WIA/NWMF members. Members please send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com to get the discount code to register for the event. The Zoom link for the concert will be shown at the end of your process in buying a ticket.

Mama’s Black Sheep is the soulful collaboration of singer-songwriters Ashland Miller (guitar/vocals) and Laura Cerulli (drums/vocals). Together, this duo creates a blend of hit worthy originals and covers with a unique spin. Each song allows you to travel with time, whether you’re Swinging to Country, Rocking to Pop, Grooving to Soul, or Swaying to the Blues; there’s always something to move your body and stir your soul!

Followed by 90-minute Open Mic hosted by Jori Costello. If you want to perform in the Open Mic send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com

Jori Costello is a singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, performer, playwright, visual artist, and teacher based out of the Ozark Mountains in Fayetteville, AR. In her fifth decade of performing, Jori has been in several bands, choirs, been a solo performer, festival emcee, stage manager, dance DJ, and now in its 3rd year, the radio host for the womens music show, Go Sistah Go.

She is well known for her part in the nationally touring band, Big Bad Gina, with Renée Janski and Melodie Griffis, and in the art-rock duo, Jorian Oxygen which grew out of The Jori Costello Band. Her one-woman musical tribute, Songs of My Soul, has been featured at 7 regional festivals and venues. Collaborating with actor/director Jules Taylor, Jori has added soundscape, original music, music direction, and live performance for several Northwest Arkansas theatres. Jori teaches private lessons in multiple instruments, serves as a session staffer at Girls Rock Camp Madison, and is the creator of a summer camp music program.