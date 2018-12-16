MAMAs Breakthrough Artist Competition

$10 donation (ages 18+).

The Breakthrough Artist Competition is a battle of the bands aimed at newer artists in the Madison scene. Bands compete in front of a panel of music industry veterans for awesome prizes – including the chance to play on the main stage at the Madison Area Music Association Awards Show!

The judging criteria is geared toward addressing all aspects of working and performing in the music industry. Simple items such as showing up on time, social media use, having merchandise to sell – all the little things that when combined can help artists be successful.

Prize packages for this competition are meant to help make participating musicians more successful. This includes marketing assistance, professional recording/studio time, music licensing packages, and an opportunity to play to a large audience on a grand stage- at the Madison Area Music Awards show at the Overture Center … and more. Everything a new artist will need to present their music in a professional manner.

More info at: http://themamas.org/awards/breakthrough-artist-award/