press release: Edgewood High School in Madison is excited to present Mamma Mia! the hit singing and dancing extravaganza composed with the music of ABBA. Our audition process revealed so many talented and eager students that we have chosen to double cast the show, allowing us to present six shows at the EHS McKinley Performing Arts Center March 9-13 (four evening shows and two matinees).

Performance times: Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale; prices $15 for general; $10 for students and seniors. Go to https://ehs.ludus.com

This website will show which cast members are performing for each showtime.

The EHS production features the choreography of Joshua Blake Carter of Giordano Dance in Chicago; he is being assisted by EHS junior Ava Steiner. Costumes are created by seniors Phillip Fabian and Lilly Sather. Set construction designed by Corey Helser and Theater Support Services will transport the audience to the Greek islands.

The story of Mamma Mia! is about an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, preparing for her daughter's wedding with the help of two old friends. Meanwhile Sophie, the spirited bride, has a plan. She secretly invites three men from her mother's past in hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day.