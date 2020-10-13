ONLINE: Managing Big Data: Information Governance in the Big Data Era

$10. Register here.

media release: Big Data, Dark Data, Disorganized Data--Oh, My!

Big Data doesn't have to be scary!

Join ARMA Madison and one of the foremost records management experts in the country, John Montaña, as he walks us through strategies for dealing with it.

Data sets are too large, too complex and too poorly organized to permit letter-of-the-law compliance and governance in the traditional sense. So, do we need to give up on governance? Absolutely not!

It's entirely possible to impose meaningful, defensible and useful governance rules on big/dark/disorganized data sets. The trick is to throw out the old rulebook and start thinking an entirely different way. John will talk us through how you do just that, and begin to tame the beast.

Attendees will learn:

• How to assess the risks of governance strategies for big data and dark data

• Strategies for dealing with big data and dark data

• Things to avoid in dealing with big data and dark data

John Montaña is an attorney and has advised corporations, law firms, and non-profit organizations on best practices and legal compliance in all types of information systems, document and data repositories, and structured data systems. As Principle of Montaña Law, he is focused on the use of software solutions to analyze and resolve legal issues using data mining, artificial intelligence and related processes and techniques.

NOTE: Proceeds from this meeting will be donated to John's non-profit organization to help fund educational opportunities for young girls in Senegal. To learn more about this organization, or to donate directly, go to Friends of Gueoul, https://gueoul.org/

