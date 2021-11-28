press release: Celebrating 35 years of holiday magic—Mannheim Steamroller makes history again as they bring their annual tour to fans throughout the country. The best-selling Christmas artist of all time, Grammy Award-winner Chip Davis has created a show featuring beloved Christmas music along with dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 40 million albums, 29 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CDs have been synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.