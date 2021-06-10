Mansion Hill West Walking Tour

press release: Hidden among the student rentals, you’ll see where Madison’s “big bugs” settled. Time-travel with us from the 1850s to the 1940s to discover a variety of architectural styles and hear stories about the people who built our city—the Jackson, Tenney, Quisling, Mautz, Steensland and Stevens families.

Starting Location: In front of the Plaza Tavern and Grill, 319 N. Henry St. Click here for a map.

Times: The 2021 Madison Trust for Historic Preservation tours will run May 27 through September 25. Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday morning tours are at 11:00 a.m. Reservations: Reservations are required for all guests.

Cost: $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for students, and FREE for Madison Trust members. Learn about membership.

Please note: for the 2021 tour season, we are not accepting cash/check at the tour. Tickets must be purchased online. Online reservations are required for all guests as we have limited space on each tour. We also encourage guests to wear masks and practice social distancing on the tours. Treats from our tour partners will be paused this season. We hope you will support them as you are able.

*If tours are sold out, we encourage you to join the waitlist. If guests cancel, you will have 12 hours to claim your ticket. Feel free to contact us with questions.