ONLINE: Mantis

press release: This special performance will highlight original compositions by saxophonist/composer Anders Svanoe. The trio will include baritone saxophonist Anders Svanoe, bassist Brad Townsend, and drummer Nick Zielinski. The new studio album and live stream concert are made possible by support from the Madison Arts Commission and Dane Arts.