Maple Bluff-Cambridge Road Walking Tour

press release: Maple Bluff-Cambridge Road: Lakeside Architectural Gems

Explore Cambridge Road’s rich variety of architecture including Prairie, Shingle, Mediterranean Revival, and French Norman Revival styles. Learn about the lives of civic and business leaders who resided here and about the prominent architects who designed these homes. The Village of Maple Bluff never became part of Madison—discover why!

Starting Location: At the corner of Lakewood Blvd. and Cambridge Road.

After the tour: Enjoy one small coffee or donut from Ancora Cafe + Bakery, 611 N. Sherman Ave.

Thursday evening tours are at 6:00 p.m. Saturday morning tours are at 10:00 a.m. Tickets must be purchased online. Reservations are required for all guests as we have limited space on each tour. TICKET SALES END 24 hours prior to the tour start time.

Cost: $15.00 for adults, $5.00 for students, and FREE for Madison Trust members.

Large Groups: If you have a group of 8 or more, please contact us for special arrangements prior to the tour.

Weather: We will be there rain or shine!

What to wear: Dress for the weather in comfortable shoes, as tours require standing and walking for up to 90 minutes.

Bathrooms: There are no bathroom facilities on the tour.

We do private tours! See our Private Tours page for more information.

*Certified service dogs are always welcome. Other pets are not permitted on the tours.