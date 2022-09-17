press release: Visit Marshfield is excited to be back and celebrating 30 years of “all things Maple” at the Annual Maple Fall Fest, Saturday and Sunday, September 17th and 18th, 2022 at Wildwood Park. Proceeds from each year’s festival go to fund grants for local organizations that support tourism efforts in Marshfield. This event will feature 150 vendors with original artwork, handmade arts and crafts,

entertainment, Amish specialties, The Maple Village, your favorite food vendors, and our beer garden. The festival will also bring back favorites Mad Dog and Merrill “Grillin’ Buddies,” and family-focused fun for all ages. Don’t forget our legendary Potato Pancake Breakfast served each day.

To keep up to date on new festival announcements, go to visitmarshfield.com.