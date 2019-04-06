Maple Syrup Fest

× Expand Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

press release: Celebrate spring on Saturday, April 6, at the MacKenzie Center’s Annual Maple Syrup Festival from 8am-2pm. Tour our sugar bush and learn how Native Americans, pioneers and today’s volunteers turn maple sap into maple syrup or maple sugar. Participants will also have the opportunity to watch homemade ice cream being churned with an antique engine, listen to live, old-time country music and take a horse-drawn wagon ride. New this year – a scavenger hunt for kids! Most activities at the event are free, although there will be a concession stand and raffles (drawing at noon) available. There is also a pancake breakfast, sponsored by Friends of MacKenzie served from 8 am until noon at the Main Lodge. The cost is $8 for those 12 years old and older, and $5 for ages 3 – 11. Event is rain or shine and all ages are welcome. The MacKenzie Center is just north of Madison on County Road CS in Poynette. Call 608-635-8105 or email friendsofmackenzie@gmail.com for more information. You can also visit us on the web at dnr.wi.gov, search MacKenzie or at friendsofmackenzie.org or visit the Friends of MacKenzie FB page. No Dogs or Pets please.