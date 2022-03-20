press release: Join the Friends of Donald Park on Sunday, March 20, at 1:00 p.m. for a maple syrup making demonstration. We will gather at the Hitchcock Farmstead at 1870 Sutter Drive to learn about tapping and gathering sap from the sugar maple trees. There will be a cook down of the sap and maple syrup for tasting hosted by park volunteers. Alex Britzius with Wild Harvest Nature Connection will educate visitors on the basics of the syrup making process and demonstrate how to build the fire and share trivia on the history of syrup making process. Visitors will have the opportunity to hike out to the sugar maple grove, so dress appropriately. Parking along Sutter Drive is limited so please park on the right side entering the farmstead. There is a parking lot midway on Sutter Drive if you choose to walk the short distance to the farmstead. For more information, email contact@donaldpark.org.