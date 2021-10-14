ONLINE: "Mapped Out" Listening

press release: On Thursday, Oct. 14 at noon, join WPR Special Projects Reporter Bridgit Bowden and WPR Capitol Bureau Chief Shawn Johnson for a free virtual conversation about WPR’s new podcast “Mapped Out.” Secret meetings, deleted documents, and a case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court—Wisconsin’s 2011 legislative redistricting process was anything but routine. Join the creators of “Mapped Out” for a behind-the-scenes look at the reporting that went into the six-part investigative series debuting in September. You’ll get the low-down on redistricting past, and get ready for redistricting present in this live virtual event. You can submit your questions, too. Register for a link to the presentation on Crowdcast.