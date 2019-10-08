press release: The Havens Wright Center for Social Justice Presents:

COLIN GORDON

Mapping the Divide: Race & Inequality in St. Louis

Citizen Brown: Race, Democracy, and Inequality in the St. Louis Suburbs

Tuesday, October 8, 4pm, 6191 Helen C. White

Home Inequity: Race, Housing, and Wealth in St. Louis since 1940

Wednesday, October 9, 4pm, 6191 Helen C. White

Colin Gordon

University of Iowa

Colin Gordon is the F. Wendell Miller Professor of History at the University of Iowa. He is the author of Citizen Brown: Race, Democracy, and Inequality in the St. Louis Suburbs (Chicago, 2019); Mapping Decline: St. Louis and the Fate of the American City (University of Pennsylvania Press, 2008); Dead on Arrival: The Politics of Health in Twentieth Century America (Princeton University Press, 2003); and New Deals: Business, Labor and Politics, 1920-1935 (Cambridge University Press, 1994). He has written for the Nation, In these Times, Z Magazine, Atlantic Cities, and Dissent (where he is a regular contributor). His digital projects include Mapping Decline, an interactive mapping project based on his St. Louis research; and Growing Apart: A Political History of American Inequality, hosted by the Institute for Policy Studies at inequality.org. He is a senior research consultant at the Iowa Policy Project, for which he has written or co-written reports on racial equity, health care, economic development, and wages and working conditions.