media release: Wednesday, April 5, 6-7 PM, Fitchburg Public Library and online

Do you want to do your part to make birding more accessible to EVERYONE? Learn an easy way to do that in our Maps, Accessibility & Birding Workshop! We’ll go over the Birdability checklist together, work on a practice site review, and talk about tips and tricks so you’ll be prepared to complete an accessibility assessment on your own. Co-hosted by Madison Audubon and Access Ability Wisconsin. Held in person and streamed to a Zoom room. Registration requested (free):