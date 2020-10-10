media release: Sat. Oct. 10, 10:00 am, State St. corner of the State Capitol Marathon March! Join us as we march 26.2 miles across the city of Madison together as one community to…

#FundTheCommunity so that we can start our rehabilitation programs, youth programs and direct services that are created and led by our people and primarily s so that we can start our rehabilitation programs, youth programs and direct services that are created and led by our people

#CommunityControlOfThePolice: Defund MPD, and protect the integrity and power of the new Civilian Oversight Board and Independent Police Monitor as necessary steps to increased community control of police.

#JusticeForTony: Fire MPD Officer Matt Kenny and address Dane County District Attorney Ozanne’s support of MPD in the biased and unjust case of the murder of Tony Robinson

Support he current BIPOC demands for the University of Wisconsin-Madison to combat the performative and inadequate actions of university administration, and to instead center the issues that BIPOC face on campus

If you are interested and available to participate in the Marathon March, we ask that you please fill out the following form, which doubles as both an RSVP and as a Volunteer Sign-Up sheet. Your interest/help in supporting the safety and successful facilitation of this event is very much appreciated and honored: https://linktr.ee/ MarathonMarch

For more details, visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/2761924607429807