Marble Run

2019-11-21 11:00:00

Meadowridge Library 5726 Raymond Rd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Design and create your own marble run with plywood, nails, rubberbands, and more with guest Bubbler artist Sylvie Rosenthal. Practice your hammering and precision with kid sized, real tools to make your own intricate maze. Kid sized safety glasses and earplugs also provided. Children under 7 should be accompanied by an adult. Registration recommended but not required.

Info

Kids & Family
608-288-6160
