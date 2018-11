press release: Madison Area Rehabilitation Centers Inc is accepting art supplies on November 27 at all their locations from 9 am to 3 pm. We need paper, crayons, markers, paint, etc to use with the adults with disabilities we provide day service to.

Marc West, 805 Forward Drive; Marc East, 66 Buttonwood; Marc Stoughton, 932 North Page St; and Marc Mount Horeb, 225 Blue Mounds St.