7:30 pm on 4/18 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 4/19-20. $50-$25.

media release: Marcello Hernandez is a Cuban-Dominican Stand-up comedian, writer, and actor who can currently be seen as a featured player on the 48th season of Saturday Night Live. Performing stand-up since he was 18 years old, Marcello has toured all over the country and has opened for headliners such as Jo Koy, Dave Chappelle, Tim Dillon, Colin Jost, and Gilbert Gottfried, among others. A proud Miami native, in 2020 Marcello became the host and creative director for @onlyindade, a Miami-based account with over 1 Million Followers through which he has interviewed top celebrities such as Pit Bull, Floyd Mayweather, Nicky Jam, Mayor Francis Suarez, & more. He has had 10+ appearances on Telemundo’s Acceso Total & NBC’s 6 in the Mix, and was selected as a Just For Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022.