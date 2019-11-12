March for Dreamers

press release: Voces de la Frontera and several ally and local youth-led organizations have planned a day of action in support of DACA at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, at the State Capitol.

(ESPAÑOL ABAJO)

The future of DACA and DREAMERS rests with the Supreme Court, which will start hearings on Nov.12 . The Court will determine what happens to the nearly 8,000 DREAMERS in Wisconsin alone. DACA is a band-aid, but without it, it puts more families at risk of separation under Trump‘s attacks on immigrant communities.

March to send a message to the Supreme Court to vote in favor of protecting DACA. March to resist raids and deportations. March because this is a fight we can win. Support DACA and immigrant communities by joining us as we take to the streets.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 12th, 11:00am- 2:30pm. Meet at 11:00am at the Wisconsin State Capitol at 2 E Main St, Madison, WI 53703. **A march will also take place in Milwaukee at 10:30am leaving from the Voces Milwaukee office.

__________________________________________________

El 12 de noviembre, la Corte Suprema comenzará a considerar el futuro de DACA. Mientras el futuro de los DREAMER's perdura, debemos enviar un mensaje claro a la Corte Suprema que el pueblo apoya a estos jóvenes y exige que defiendan a DACA.

CUANDO: 12 de Noviembre. 11:00 am - 12:30pm

DONDE: Reunimos al Capitolio de Madison (2 E. Main St., Madison, WI 53703)

https://www.facebook.com/events/729655977540567/