media release: Every Friday between now and including April 22: March Forth to Earth Day - Madison, UW Library Mall - 700 Block of State St., 5:00 PM

Starting March 4, and continuing each Friday through Earth Day, April 22, communities across Wisconsin will hold simultaneous climate justice assemblies. At this point, there are over 18 communities participating in this project - some at noon, some at 5:00 p.m. Their safely distanced outdoor public assemblies will be as unique as the communities holding them. Their common call to stop the Line 5 tar sands oil pipeline and for dramatic climate action in all areas of society.

All of the gatherings will attempt to connect to virtual gatherings that will also be streamed to Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ marchforthtoearthdayproject

The goal of this ambitious demonstration of unity is to sound the alarm - We are in a CLIMATE EMERGENCY!

We call upon all leaders and policy makers to do whatever it takes to defend our sacred Earth. Nothing short of dramatic and sweeping societal changes can save our children’s future.

Specifically, we are calling for:

No new expansions of fossil fuel infrastructure.

Enbridge to remove its failing pipelines from Wisconsin and stop polluting and threatening the treaty lands of Wisconsin’s First Nations people.

All Wisconsin leaders and policymakers to facilitate rapid and massive investments in the transition to clean and renewable energy sources.

To do anything less, would be a flagrant further violation of treaties with sovereign nations and a total disregard for safety and wellbeing of future generations.

