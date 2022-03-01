March Nonprofit Partner Kickoff

media release: Join Delta Beer Lab as we present a check to our February 2022 Nonprofit Partner, @MadisonReadingProject, and to welcome our March Nonprofit Partner, @SustainDane.

Sustain Dane’s vision is a thriving and inclusive community with a sustainable environment and economy we are proud to pass on to future generations. Our mission is to inspire, connect, and support people to accelerate equity and sustainable actions for community wellbeing.

Join us in person at the Sustain Dane Big Share Social on March 1 at Delta Beer Lab from 4:30—7:00 PM or support them virtually on their Big Share Giving Page.

Participate in the Big Share by donating on March 1 or with an early donation today. With over $5,000 of matching funds, your donation will be doubled to help us reach our goal of reaching $10,000!

Donate here: https://www.thebigshare.org/organizations/sustain-dane

Watch the new 2022 Sustain Dane video to learn more about their programs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CKezLxSzig