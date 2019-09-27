Marcia Getto, Kay Gundlach

press release: “The Light of Being”

and “Passing Through, A Photo Essay on the Transience of Life”

The opening reception for Marcia Getto and Kay Gundlach’s combined exhibit at the Holy Wisdom Monastery is on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm in the monastery’s gathering area. The artists will discuss their work at 6:00pm. Beverages and appetizers will be provided. The exhibit can be viewed during the monastery’s public hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm and Sundays from 10:00 to 11:00 am through December 30, 2019 (except on holidays). Holy Wisdom Monastery is located at 4200 Co Hwy M, Middleton, WI 53562, telephone (608) 836-1631.

“On their own, each of these two thought-provoking collections of photographs – Passing Through, A Photo Essay on the Transience of Life by Kay Gundlach and The Light of Being by Marcia Getto – would stand alone; and yet, when viewed together, a dimension of depth and counter-point emerges between them. During this year’s art selection process, the Holy Wisdom art jury serendipitously discovered a potential relationship between the work of these two photographers and were pleased when both Marcia and Kay, who know each other and share some artistic connections, agreed to be exhibited side-by-side in this way.” (Excerpt from the August 2019 Benedictine Bridge newsletter.)