press release: Salon Piano Series & Token Creek Chamber Music present this intimate clavichord concert at the Token Creek Festival Barn. Marcia Hadjimarkos will play a clavichord handbuilt by Tim Farley.

Only 50 seats available. Season tickets do not include admission to this concert.

Single tickets: $45 in advance (students $10), $50 at the door (if any remain). Discounted season tickets are also available. Service fees apply. Tickets also for sale at Farley's House of Pianos. Student tickets can only be purchased online and are not available the day of the event.

Salon Piano Series is a venue known for inspiring performances in an intensely intimate salon setting. The setting replicates that experienced by audiences throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, and enhances collaboration between performer and audience.

Salon Piano Series provides educational opportunities covering piano restoration, the opportunity to view and learn about historic pianos, and exposure to exceptional artists in a setting otherwise unavailable in South Central Wisconsin.