press release: March 7-9, 7:30pm

The Wisconsin Union Theater is proud to present the 28th annual Marcia Légère Student Play Festival.

Student talent and the art of live theatrical performance are celebrated during this one-act play festival. Thanks to Marcia Légère, once a UW-Madison student playwright and later a successful theater professional, students involved in all aspects of the dramatic arts present their talents. Légère submitted her work to the Wisconsin Playwrights Contest and ultimately won the contest, resulting in her work being performed at the Wisconsin Union Theater in 1945. Thanks to a generous contribution more than 20 years ago for this free festival, Légère's support of student work and passion for performance carries on.

The Marcia Légère Student Play Festival is free and open to the public. Doors open at 7:00pm.

The 28th Annual Marcia Légère Student Play Festival Includes:

Testament by Anna Mei Baker

Three Witches by Samuel Grayson Wood

In Sight by Rini Tarafder, Daniel Crowley, and Mia Shehadi

Apologia Gnosi by Joshua Kelly

All the Reasons You Wake in the Night by Alexandra Pleasant