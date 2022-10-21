Marcus Mumford, The A's

media release:

Marcus Mumford will tour North America this fall in support of his debut solo album, (self-titled), which will be released on September 16 by Capitol Records. The headline run, produced by Live Nation, will kick off with two Colorado dates – September 19 at Boulder’s Fox Theatre and September 20 at the Paramount Theatre in Denver. The tour will include shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles (September 30), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (October 30) and the Beacon Theatre in New York City (November 7). Danielle Ponder will support from September 19 – October 14 and The A’s will open from October 17 – November 10 (except October 30). Mumford will also perform at ACL Fest on October 9 and October 16. See below for itinerary.

Marcus Mumford will perform live at the Sylvee in Madison, WI, on October 21, 2022.

The Seated Fan Club ticket pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 26, at 10 AM at https://www.marcusmumford. com/. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 29, at 10 AM.

On Saturday, July 23, Mumford will host Marcus Mumford & Friends at the Jane Pickens Theater in Newport, RI. The Newport Folk Festival aftershow will benefit Newport Festivals Foundation. Further details are available HERE.

Produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), (self-titled) includes features from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin. Last week, Mumford shared the lead-off track, “Cannibal.”Listen HERE. View the accompanying video, which was directed by Steven Spielberg, HERE. “Cannibal” wa s highlighted in new music coverage by The New York Times, NPR, ET, American Songwriter and numerous other outlets. Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive “Cannibal.”

Mumford is a founding member of Mumford & Sons, which has topped the Billboard 200 with three of its four studio albums. The band has won numerous awards, including GRAMMY®s for Album of the Year and Best Long Form Music Video, two BRITs and an Ivor Novello award.