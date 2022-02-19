Marcus Porter, Juciee Monroe

Buy Tickets

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Tickets ($10 in advance or $12 on the day of the show) are available online through the Bur Oak. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show runs 7-8 p.m. Find the Bur Oak's COVID policy here. Ticket sales support locally produced Cap Times journalism. Cap Times members can attend in-person for free or watch via the Zoom livestream. Become a member here.

Info

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Fundraisers
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Marcus Porter, Juciee Monroe - 2022-02-19 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Marcus Porter, Juciee Monroe - 2022-02-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Marcus Porter, Juciee Monroe - 2022-02-19 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Marcus Porter, Juciee Monroe - 2022-02-19 19:00:00 ical