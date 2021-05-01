Marcus Truschinski & Ben Feiner

press release: Thank you all for your support before and during this pandemic. As more of you get vaccinated and some hope shines upon the horizon, we at Slowpoke are starting to think about what's next. As many of you may already be aware, we are hoping to put a mural on our exterior wall later this summer. More on that at the bottom of this email.

To help us raise money for this mural, we hope you can join us for a limited seating fundraiser, with a performance from Marcus Truschinski and Ben Feiner of Big Wing and the Elusive Shimmer. They’ve got lots of brand new original songs to share, and we’ve only got room for a few of you.

The event will be May 1 at 7:30pm. You can purchase tickets here (this is a new ticketing system for us - if you have problems, please let us know at SlowpokeLounge@gmail.com)

In order to keep everyone safe, attendance will be limited to 24 people. Tickets much be purchased by the table ($200 for a 4-person table, $100 for a 2-person table). Tables will be separated by a minimum of 6 feet. We will provide table service to avoid crowding at the bar.

All attendees are asked to wear their masks when not eating or drinking, and to avoid ordering directly from the bar. While we appreciate that many of you will be fully vaccinated, we ask that you take these guidelines seriously, out of respect for the other patrons, and our community.

Now, for a little bit about the mural:

Slowpoke Lounge and Cabaret has commissioned the painting of a mural on our east wall, alongside the alley running between Jefferson and Monroe streets.

We believe that art serves everyone, and that public art can help bring our community together. We look forward to a day when Spring Green has many murals, and can become known, to some extent, for public art installations like this. Not only do we hope that the mural will bring ongoing joy to those who see it, but also that it may attract more visitors to Spring Green.

We expect the overall cost of this mural to be $6200. Spring Green Area Arts Coalition has generously agreed to match the first $2500 raised, dollar for dollar for dollar. If you would like to donate to this campaign (separate from the above ticketed performance), you can click here, or just talk with the bartender:

These funds will be spent on the artists, materials, and equipment needed to make this art come to life. We are hopeful of raising the necessary funds in time to paint the mural in July.