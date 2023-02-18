Mardi “Paw” Party

media release: Bring your dog for a Mardi Gras party!

Fundraiser for Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS)

Limited edition DAIS bandanas by Petphoria

Dapper Dog Provisions selling all-natural products for dogs and humans

Mardi Grad drinks and beers including a Hurricane Gose from Delta Beer Lab

Food trucks

Come celebrate Mardi Gras at The Boneyard!

Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit. https://www.madisonboneyard. com/rules-and-waiver

Admission: Free for humans. $10 entry fee for dogs (includes 2 dogs/owner).