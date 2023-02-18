Mardi “Paw” Party
to
The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Bring your dog for a Mardi Gras party!
- Fundraiser for Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS)
- Limited edition DAIS bandanas by Petphoria
- Dapper Dog Provisions selling all-natural products for dogs and humans
- Mardi Grad drinks and beers including a Hurricane Gose from Delta Beer Lab
- Food trucks
Come celebrate Mardi Gras at The Boneyard!
Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit.
Admission: Free for humans. $10 entry fee for dogs (includes 2 dogs/owner).
