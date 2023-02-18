Mardi “Paw” Party

to

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Bring your dog for a Mardi Gras party!

  • Fundraiser for Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS)
  • Limited edition DAIS bandanas by Petphoria
  • Dapper Dog Provisions selling all-natural products for dogs and humans
  • Mardi Grad drinks and beers including a Hurricane Gose from Delta Beer Lab
  • Food trucks

Come celebrate Mardi Gras at The Boneyard!

Dog owners must fill out our electronic waiver before your dog's first visit. https://www.madisonboneyard.com/rules-and-waiver

Admission: Free for humans. $10 entry fee for dogs (includes 2 dogs/owner).

Info

The Boneyard 1018 Walsh Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Fundraisers
608-216-8865
to
Google Calendar - Mardi “Paw” Party - 2023-02-18 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mardi “Paw” Party - 2023-02-18 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mardi “Paw” Party - 2023-02-18 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mardi “Paw” Party - 2023-02-18 12:00:00 ical