Maria Amalia Wood & J. Leigh Garcia
Overture Center-Gallery II 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:Summer Cycle: Tuesday, June 11-Sunday, September 1, 2019
Reception | Friday, June 28, 2019, 6-8 p.m.
Gallery II – Soñe una Milpa, Maria Amalia Wood & J. Leigh Garcia
Soñé una Milpa (I dreamt of a corn field) highlights the journeys of ten Latina immigrant women from the Madison community. Garcia and Wood were treated to corn-based meals from each woman’s home country, then interpreted their narratives through hand-made paper and printmaking in this collaboration.
