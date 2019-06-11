press release: Summer Cycle: Tuesday, June 11-Sunday, September 1, 2019

Reception | Friday, June 28, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

Gallery II – Soñe una Milpa, Maria Amalia Wood & J. Leigh Garcia

Soñé una Milpa (I dreamt of a corn field) highlights the journeys of ten Latina immigrant women from the Madison community. Garcia and Wood were treated to corn-based meals from each woman’s home country, then interpreted their narratives through hand-made paper and printmaking in this collaboration.